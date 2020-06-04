Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – June 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Storms More Likely From Thursday Evening Through Friday Mid-day, And Hopefully A Mainly Dry Weekend!

This Morning: Some passing clouds but mainly dry through the morning. Otherwise, mostly warm and muggy with lows closer to 70 with some patchy dense fog.

This Afternoon: Very warm and humid for Thursday with highs back in the mid & upper 80’s. A late shower or brief thunderstorm may move in from the West.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms more likely Thursday evening into Thursday night with lows in the upper 60’s along with some more patchy late fog.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms will move through Friday (especially during the first half of the day) with highs back in the mid 80’s. The weekend will be more like typical summer weather with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 with only isolated and primarily late – day storms.

Also, we are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moves into the Northern Gulf later in the weekend, and may affect our weather by late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

84 & 63 are our seasonal highs and lows.

