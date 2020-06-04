Small Businesses Could See COVID-19 Relief Soon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that some relief may be on the way for small businesses that were affected by COVID-19.

Earlier today at our Business Relief Program announcement, I shared some thoughts on current events occurring in Tennessee and across our country. THREAD ⬇️ — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 2, 2020

Gov.Bill Lee, says, “I’ve directed Tennessee Department of Revenue to issue economic relief payments to assess small businesses with the costs incurred as a result of the mandatory business closures that occurred during the statewide safer at home order as well as small businesses that experienced a significant drop in revenues in April.”

The state of Tennessee has set aside 200 million dollars in the federal Relief Fund for small businesses.

The money will come from the CARES act and go directly through the Tennessee business relief program.

According to Governor Lee, more than 28,000 small businesses across the state will be eligible for this program.

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce says that other businesses may eligible to receive aid.

Justin Groenert, the Vice President of Policy for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce says, “Certain small businesses, if their sales were down more than 25%, year to date from the previous year, they might be eligible as well.”

So, when should small businesses expect to see these funds?

“Those details have yet to sort of finalize. So, it might be a couple of days before the full details of the plan are released”, adds Groenert.

For more information you can call the Chamber’s Small Business Hotline.

A list of all businesses that are eligible for aide

• Barber shops

• Beauty shops

• Nail salons

• Tattoo parlors, spas, and other personal care services

• Gyms and fitness centers

• Restaurants

• Bars

• Hotels and other travel accommodations

• Theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers and similar facilities

• Museums, zoos, and other similar attractions

• Amusement parks

• Bowling centers and arcades

• Marinas

• Amusement, sports and recreational industries

• Promoters of performing arts, sports, and similar events

• Agents and managers of artists, athletes, and entertainers

• Independent artists, writers, and performers

Other businesses that may qualify if their sales were reduced by at least 25%

• Furniture stores

• Home furnishing stores

• Clothing stores

• Shoe stores

• Jewelry, luggage, and leather goods stores

• Sporting goods, hobby, and musical instrument stores

• Book stores

• Department stores

• Office supply, stationery and gift stores

• Used merchandise stores

• Other miscellaneous stores