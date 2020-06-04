NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The rate of new unemployment claims in Tennessee continue to fall with 22,784 filings for the week of May 30. This is down from the previous week’s 26,041 and marks the eighth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. The highest mark was 116,141 during the week of April 4. The total number of claims since March 15 is 581,405. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,798 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 5,754 new claims.
Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs. The total number of people who are receiving jobless aid rose slightly to 21.5 million, down from a peak of nearly 25 million two weeks ago but still at a historically high level. It shows that scattered rehiring is offsetting only some of the ongoing layoffs with the economy mired in a recession. The latest weekly number is still more than double the record high that prevailed before the viral outbreak.
with additional reporting from The Associated Press
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|Claims Since March 15
|581,405
|Local Workforce Development Area
|Number of New Claims
|Greater Memphis
|5,676
|Northwest Tennessee
|499
|Southwest Tennessee
|689
|Northern Middle Tennessee
|5,754
|Southern Middle Tennessee
|1,010
|Upper Cumberland
|562
|Southeast Tennessee
|1,798
|East Tennessee
|2,430
|Northeast Tennessee
|694
|West TN Mobile American Job Center
|10
|Middle TN Mobile American Job Center
|56
|East TN Mobile America Job Center
|5