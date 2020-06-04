NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The rate of new unemployment claims in Tennessee continue to fall with 22,784 filings for the week of May 30. This is down from the previous week’s 26,041 and marks the eighth straight week of fewer filings than the previous week. The highest mark was 116,141 during the week of April 4. The total number of claims since March 15 is 581,405. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 1,798 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 5,754 new claims.

Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs. The total number of people who are receiving jobless aid rose slightly to 21.5 million, down from a peak of nearly 25 million two weeks ago but still at a historically high level. It shows that scattered rehiring is offsetting only some of the ongoing layoffs with the economy mired in a recession. The latest weekly number is still more than double the record high that prevailed before the viral outbreak.

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 Claims Since March 15 581,405

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 5,676 Northwest Tennessee 499 Southwest Tennessee 689 Northern Middle Tennessee 5,754 Southern Middle Tennessee 1,010 Upper Cumberland 562 Southeast Tennessee 1,798 East Tennessee 2,430 Northeast Tennessee 694 West TN Mobile American Job Center 10 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 56 East TN Mobile America Job Center 5