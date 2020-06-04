Police make 3rd arrest in damaged Nashville courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police have arrested a third person who they say vandalized a historic courthouse in Tennessee during weekend protests. Metro Nashville Police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Vincent Hamer had been arrested on charges of aggravated rioting and felony vandalism. According to law enforcement, photos and video show Hamer breaking at least two windows. Protesters in Tennessee’s capital set fires inside and outside the courthouse on Saturday after a peaceful rally turned violent in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Police earlier arrested 23-year-old Tondrique Fitzgerald and 25-year-old Wesley Somers.

