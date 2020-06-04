Poblanos owner responds after Facebook backlash

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Chattanooga business owner is under fire after comments he made on a Facebook post this weekend.

Adrian de la Torre, owner of Poblanos on the North Shore, was quoted saying, “It’s in their blood to steal and commit crimes.”

The comment has caused an uproar. de la Torre says he’s had to hire security due to the number and severity of threats he’s received.

However, de la Torre says it was all taken out of context.

“I was first of all talking about the looters,” de la Torre said. “The full conversation, it was a long conversation, and it was just talking about the looters, and how it was okay to go around and breaking businesses down and burning them down, and that was the only way they were going to be heard. I of course, I said something I shouldn’t have.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM POBLANOS:

In the wake of the recent national protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN tensions are high and business owners are frustrted with the recent looting and destruction of property. Chattanooga business owner Adrian De La Torre has recently found himself at the epicenter of national news as a result of insensitive comments posted on social media.

The comments have sparked outrage and has created turmoil and fear in Mr. De La Torre’s life and his livelihood. The eatery has sustained vandalism, threatning phone calls, protests, some threats of violence have also included the posting of Mr. De La Torre’s home address. As a proud native of Guadalajra, Mexico , Adrian migrated to the United States at the age of 18. Having worked in the restaurant industry with a unique flair for fresh Mexican culinary he opened Pablanos Mexican Cuisine in the burgeoning North Shore district of Chattanooga in 2017.

Pablanos is a family owned restaurant and Adrian can often be found behind the bar mixing his signature margarita’s or in the kitechen ensuring each meal is served fresh and made with love. The recent regrettable comments in no way reflect the the personal values of Adrian De La Torre, his family or his staff.

In response, Mr. De La Torre is committed to educating himself on the racial injustices of others and will host a community mixer on Saturady June 6, 2020 1pm-4pm at Poblanos. The mixer’s theme is “What Makes Chattanooga Great? Chattanooga has become a melting pot that encompasses a vibrant mix of people from different races, creeds and colors. Pablanos believes that we are one and invites that Chattanooga community to celebrate the rich diversity at the event. There will be games, live music, dining specials and prizes during the event.

Poblanos will be hosting a mixer in hopes of bringing the community together. That will be Saturday afternoon from 1-4 p.m.

Delattore says he will also provide food for protesters throughout the weekend.