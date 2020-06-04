Man arrested with AK-47 amid protest

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga police have made a protest-related arrest.

Police were tipped off about a man on the roof of an apartment building on Market Street Wednesday night.

- Advertisement -

Authorities said Kevin Leko was found with a loaded AK-47, and other loaded guns.

A police report said the man told police that he was in fear of the protests and should they turn violent, he wanted to defend himself.

Police said neighbors told them that while they were concerned, they did not hear Leko make any threats or point the gun at anyone.

Police Chief David Roddy said these protests are a double-edged sword.

He appreciates seeing people expressing their rights and having conversations, but large events can create anxiety for officers.

“The larger the crowd to change her behavior risks present themselves whether known and expected or absolutely unexpected, possibly highly tragic events. So we’re excited to see it. I love the conversations that I’ve had over the last five days but this is the type of thing that keeps me and every other officer up at night hoping we don’t actually have something like this occur,” Chief Roddy said.

Leko was arrested for possession of a firearm while under the influence.