Local activists continue demonstration Thursday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The threat of rain did not stop protesting in Chattanooga Thursday night.

Demonstrators gathered in Miller Park.

They united for a sixth day in a row.

It was a smaller crowd compared to the past few days.

There was a rally and planned march.

Activists were also encouraging people to register to vote.

“I don’t want to hear we’re all sad about what’s going on or the situation. No we are upset over racism and systemic oppression. Let’s keep it real. This is not about black or white. This is about none of that. This is about love versus hate, good versus evil and the war on the working class,” artist and activist C-Grimey said.

Protests came after the death of George Floyd.

The rally joined others all across the U.S.