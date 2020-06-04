Can you help Terra gain more independence?

HIXSON, Tenn (WDEF) – Terra Nunley was born with Apert Syndrome , this severely limits her mobility.

Her family is trying to raise money to help her gain more independence.

Terra is an 8 year old girl who is wanting to become more independent but due to her limited mobility every day bedroom and bathroom items make that difficult.

Her family is trying to get Terra a walk in shower and a special shower head fitted to her so she can learn to wash her own hair.

Terra’s stepfather says though she may be physically disabled she is not mentally disable and would like to become more independent.

“She is cognitive of the fact that she looks different. Unfortunately for us to have all the accouterments that she would need because

she is a little girl, she wants her hair to look good. She wants to be able to dress and clean herself. Without elbows she is not able to do that,” says Andrew Condrey, Terra’s stepfather.

Terra’s family says they understand a lot is going on in the world right now it doesn’t mean other medical struggles stop existing.

