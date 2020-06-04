2 Chattanooga Police Officers under internal and federal investigations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Two Chattanooga Police Officers are currently under investigation.

Chattanooga Police Officers Jacob Lee and Jonathan Bradley are under internal and federal investigations for potential violations of the U.S constitution.

- Advertisement -

This comes after the matter was brought to attention of Chief David Roddy.

CPD spokeswoman says Chief Roddy contacted a federal agency asking for an investigation.

The investigation was open on April 29th of this year.

In a letter from the United States Attorneys office for the Eastern District of Tennessee states that Lee and Bradley enforcement actions involved unconstitutional searches and seizures.

Attorneys for both officer supplied News 12 with a statement.

“Inv. Bradley is an army veteran who came to work for the Chattanooga Police Department after his service. After his time as a patrolman, CPD selected Inv. Bradley to be a member of the Street Crimes Unit in 2016 where he was tasked with curbing gang violence throughout our city. Inv. Bradley recently learned that some of his actions while in that role have become the subject of a federal investigation and he anticipates fully cooperating with that investigation. Inv. Bradley is proud of the difficult work he and other officers have done while in the Street Crimes Unit and remains confident that this investigation will demonstrate the quality of his work,” says Land Pope.

“We represent Jacob Lee, Investigator with the Chattanooga Police Department. This is an outstanding officer with six years of experience in law enforcement. Inv. Lee has been involved in some of the most difficult gang investigations in this city. Inv. Lee stands by his work on behalf of the City of Chattanooga and we welcome a transparent investigation of any of his actions that have recently been criticized.

“Penetrating gang activity and prosecuting violent individuals is difficult work,” says Lee Davis. “We recognize that law enforcement has a duty to investigate accusations but feel confident that Inv. Lee’s work will speak for itself,” say Janie Varnell.

News 12 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.