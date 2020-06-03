Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – June 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heating Up For Wednesday With A Few Cooling Storms For Tomorrow !

Expect fair to partly cloudy skies through the morning. It won’t be as mild, with lows in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s.

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy, turning hot and humid for this Wednesday afternoon. A stray late-day shower or storm may pop up with highs near 90. Most areas, though, will stay dry.

Tonight: Some passing clouds Wednesday night with lows only 68-70. A couple of areas of fog may be forming as well.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms will move in for Thursday with highs staying in the mid 80’s. Any showers will end Thursday night with some late fog developing and lows fall into the upper 60’s.

Friday: A few widely scattered afternoon showers and storms returning, with highs in the upper 80’s. Typical Summer weather is expected for the weekend with highs in the upper 80’s to near 90.

Also, keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Cristobal as it moves into the Northern Gulf later in the weekend.

84 & 62 are our seasonal highs and lows.

