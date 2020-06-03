Elected Officials Speak about Change in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Local black officials gathered this afternoon to address the climate of public safety.

When the news took place where Mr. Floyd was killed, The title of commissioner went out the window” said Hamilton County Commissioner Katherlyn Jeter.

“I had to stop and think about what this mean for me as a black woman raising two black men.”

With outrage being shown around the world, across the country, and in the streets of Chattanooga, local black elected officials stepped up to address the social climate in Hamilton County.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod emphasized the value exercising the right to vote.

“If you’re way in college make sure that you’re requesting your absentee ballots” said Coonrod. “

We need to make sure that people that are incarcerated are being counted with their vote. Yes, they are still allowed to vote until they are prosecuted fully.”

Dr. Warren Mackey touched on enhancing the quality of law enforcement, “It would be morally wrong to ask men and women to come out here and not give them the tools.”

Mackey suggests police improvement is multifaceted, “The training, the equipment, and tools that they need to do the job. In addition to that we’re trying to enhance their salaries to attract a better quality of candidates.”

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod says the black community needs to be a positive conversation about working in law enforcement.

“It’s very important that we recruit people that look like us. It’s okay to be a police officer. Also our family and friends have to stop bashing the profession of being an officer.”

For more information on voting in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, go to http://elect.hamiltontn.gov/VoterInfo/AbsenteeVoting.aspx