My Best Me Health Tip – The Importance of Hydration

Hydration is a big factor in summer months. We’re more active outdoors such as taking care of our yard.

If you’d like to go outside to do activities to stay healthy like running and biking, make sure that you’re getting at least 64 ounces of water every day. When you’re outdoor for more than 30 minutes in the heat of the sun and you’re sweating a lot, it is important that your electrolytes, sodium, and sugar is balanced with your water intake. Get a liter of water and you make sure that one-third of it is Gatorade and two-third is water. Sip on that while working outside in your yard. This will prevent you from cramps, fatigue, or headaches.

- Advertisement -

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

Sponsored in part by: