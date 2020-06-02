Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – June 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heating Up More Through The First Week Of June!

Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. It will be pleasantly mild again with lows in the low and middle 60’s.

This Afternoon: Becoming partly cloudy Tuesday and still looking dry through the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Overnight: Fair to partly cloudy and not as comfortable Tuesday night heading into with lows 65-67.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy Wednesday with a spotty afternoon shower or storm possible, but mainly dry for most of us. It will be hot and more humid for the afternoon with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90.

Thursday: More scattered late day showers and storms possible for Thursday and Friday both, with highs in the upper 80’s. Right now, the weekend is looking mainly dry and on the hot side for the afternoon with highs near 90.

84 & 62 are our seasonal highs and lows.

