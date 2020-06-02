Tennessee Aquarium Announces Reopening Plans

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Aquarium announces its reopening plans, after being closed since mid-March.

The Aquarium will open back up in phases.

There will be exclusive opportunities for members on June 12 through 14. It will then reopen to the public on June 18, but with a few changes.

“Our temporary closure was in the best interest of our community and our Aquarium family,” said President and CEO Keith Sanford. “We have worked meticulously on a phased reopening plan that is aligned with all health guidance.”

Visitors must buy their tickets online in advance at tnaqua.org/welcomeback. Tickets will have a scheduled time to enter the building.

Attendance will be at about 20 percent each day, with only up to 75 guests allowed inside every 30 minutes.

Visits will begin in the River Journey building, and move in one direction through the Ocean Journey building.

In order to minimize contact and maintain social distancing, the Aquarium is temporarily halting dive shows and other programming. Other interactive elements like the pop-up touch tanks, Butterfly Garden, IMAX 3D Theater, and gift shop will also remain closed.

Housekeeping staff will focus on cleaning commonly touched surfaces, and visitors can also take advantage of dozens of hand sanitizing stations throughout the Aquarium.

The only time guests will be required to wear face coverings is from 9 to 10 a.m. each day during early bird entry for people with special health concerns.

The Aquarium says it will gradually ease restrictions, and reimplement programs as health guidelines change.

For more information about the changes, visit tnaqua.org/welcomeback.