Summer heat unlikely to stop spread of COVID-19

The head of the National Institutes of Health says summer heat is unlikely to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Francis Collins gave the assessment in a blog post today, citing experts in infectious disease transmission and climate modeling.

He wrote: “Climate only would become an important seasonal factor in controlling COVID-19 once a large proportion of people within a given community are immune or resistant to infection.”

He wrote they’ll have to wait a few months for the data, but for now, many researchers have their doubts that the pandemic will enter a needed summertime lull.

Early in the pandemic, President Trump speculated summer heat would lessen the spread and possibly kill the virus.