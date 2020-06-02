Protest continues in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Over 100 people met up at Miller Park Tuesday evening for a demonstration after the death of George Floyd.

It was the fourth day of protesting in Chattanooga.

It started with speaking and food then wrapped up with a march.

The march started at Miller Park and was over before 11 p.m.

There was chanting and yelling.

People carried signs as they marched the streets of downtown Chattanooga.

At one point the marchers stopped and gathered on the steps of the courts building.

They stayed there and continued chanting for about 10 minutes.

Several people were representing Black Live Matter.

News 12 did speak with one marcher who said he was with the organization Chattanooga Sharps.

“Every city has an issue, you know, you have one bad Officer spoils, the old saying one bad apple ruins the whole damn bunch, and we have that in every city as small as Chattanooga, as large as Atlanta. This is an awareness, you know, we’re not going to, the people of United States, sit back and be afraid,” Josh Belden said.

News 12 was told that another march is supposed to take place again Wednesday evening starting at Miller Park.