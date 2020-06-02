Mayor Says Some Protesters are from Out of Town

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke is weighing in on the protests from over the weekend.

He told News 12 some people from outside of the Scenic City were in town to express their frustrations over the death of George Floyd.

“We had some people from our region from Alabama, Georgia who are not from Chattanooga,” Berke said. “We definitely had people who were outside from Hamilton County and the city limits.We have tried to make sure people understand, you know, we want people to come out and to protest what they want to say, and what they think is going to move the conversation and policies. We don’t want people who are here simply to cause some harm, including the destruction of property, or the harming of individuals.”

No one was arrested in the protests on Monday night.

Protesters gathered back at Miller Park around 11 p.m., and were out until early Tuesday morning.

Groups of people and Chattanooga police officers flooded MLK Boulevard.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol had to block protesters from the streets.

Chief David Roddy was also there.