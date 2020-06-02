Healthcare Hero’s Name: Martha Dawn, Administrator of Mary & Martha’s Personal Care
Mrs. Martha Dawn has made sure all residents and staff have stay protected from the Covid 19 virus, she has worked hard to make sure the resident have some type of communication with family during this epidemic. She is one of the strongest ladys I know and I love working with her, she is like a mother to all of us, she has so much compassion for her residents and staff, she works hard to make sure we keep a smile on each of our residents and that they know each and every day that they are loved and deeply cared for by all staff at Mary & Martha’s Personal Care. She is a very special lady and most of all, she is our biggest hero here at Mary & Martha’s Personal Care. Regardless of what she is going thru she comes to work everyday to make sure the residents have the very best of care and that each one of them always know they are loved just like they were our own family. She will always be our biggest HERO.
Special Thanks To our Caregivers who are also our heros
Autumn Cox
Monica Barnes
Tina Hubbard
Adella Bradley
Cora LaDuke
Molly Parker
Marybeth Wallace
Annette Gravitt
Laura Neely
kathleen hammond
Twila Jones
Katie Jones
Becca Moore
And in memory of Neal Dawn/ maintanance
kim Hudgens
Matt Brown
Submitted by: Alana Metcalf, Healthcare Coordinator