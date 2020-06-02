Former Heritage Pitcher Cole Wilcox Could Go in First Round of MLB Draft

The major league baseball draft goes down next week.

Even though the draft has been cut to just five rounds this year, former Heritage pitcher and Georgia star Cole Wilcox should hear his name called fairly early on June 10th.

Cole Wilcox had barely dug his cleats in for his sophomore year at Georgia, when the season was cancelled by COVID 19.

Said Wilcox:”You definitely have it planned out a certain way. Stuff like this throws a big wrench into it. You’re not really prepared for something like this, but you’ve just got to make the best of what you’ve got.”

Wilcox threw 23 innings of sizzle for the Dawgs with 32 K’s and an ERA of 1.57. That was good enough to earn second team All-American honors.

Said Wilcox:”I was feeling really good. The team was in a good place. We knew we had something special. That was the toughest part. Knowing what we had on the table, and what was in front of us. It just all kind of came to a stop.”

Reporter:”What maybe pitch did you really improve on at Georgia that you think makes you a much better pitcher now?”

Said Wilcox:”I don’t know if it was a certain pitch, but I think it’s just more of being able to pitch. Being able to locate pitches where I need to. Learning what pitch to throw and what count.”

Wilcox is 6’5, 230, who can rack a 100 mile-an-hour fast ball. Major league teams are like, give me some that. MLB Pipeline and Baseball America list Wilcox as a first round draft pick.

Said Wilcox:”I mean it’s humbling. It’s definitely a dream come true. You start playing baseball, and that’s what you dream. Being a first rounder. So hopefully that will come to fruition, and if not, you can always come back here. (Georgia) I look at myself as a starter. I’ve always been a starter. I feel like that’s the role I kind of thrive in, but ultimately that’s up to the team and whatever they think I am.”

Wilcox says he plans to just relax a bit before the draft.

Said Wilcox:”Just staying in shape. I’m just doing what I can now. The results of the draft are pretty uncontrollable on my part at this point. I’ve done what I could on the field. Now that there’s no baseball it’s really up to them. I’m just trying to enjoy these next two weeks and see where it goes from there.”