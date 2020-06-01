Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – June 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The First Week Of June Starts Off Dry & Warm!

Monday will be the start of the warm up with highs nearing the mid 80’s. Lots of sunshine and dry weather will continue.

Tonight: Overnight lows will reach the low to mid 60’s with mainly clear conditions.

Tomorrow: Tuesday has a small chance to produce some some showers for the region, otherwise mostly sunny skies and warming even more,into the upper 80’s. And then – the warming trend gets underway in earnest!

Wednesday: This could be the warmest day of the year reaching the 90 degree mark as we get lots of sunshine and warm southerly winds. There is a small chance for some rain showers towards the afternoon which is what we’ll be tracking.

Thursday looks to bring the next batch of rain and thunderstorms, and the way it’s looking now, our entire viewing area will see some degree of rain.

84 & 62 are our seasonal highs and lows.

