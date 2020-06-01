More Test Positive for COVID-19 at Rossville Senior Care Facility

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) — A Rossville senior care facility has become the latest nursing home to report an outbreak of COVID-19.

In a statement, the operators of NHC HealthCare Rossville say most of the 24 patients who tested positive are asymptomatic.

- Advertisement -

The facility informed family members that 24 patients, and 16 staff members tested positive for the virus.

This comes after a worker tested positive last week.

All of them are being treated at the Rossville facility, and none have been hospitalized at this point.

“My parents have lived here almost four-and-a-half years,” said Donna Walden, daughter of John and Barbara Graham, who are at the facility. “They didn’t bring the COVID-19 down here. You either admitted someone who had it, or your employee came to work sick. I want some answers from Miranda Sawyer and Mr. Bidwell, who is at the home office.”

Donna’s parents are mostly bed-ridden. They have not been fully aware of the isolation policy that most senior care facilities have adopted.

“It’s been almost three months that we haven’t seen our parents except we go to the window and we look at them through the window,” Walden said. “They’re asking, ‘Why can’t you come and see us? Why have you abandoned us, and not been to visit?'”

Walden accuses the staff of not following the sanitation rules.

“This facility, they do not practice hand sanitation,” she said. “You’re supposed to wash your hands after each visit with each resident. Wash your hands and sanitize them. I learned this through the state of Georgia. I made numerous complaints.”

NHC Healthcare released the following statement on Monday:

“NHC HealthCare Rossville volunteered to perform mass testing on all patients and partners (employees) last week. As we shared with all our families, the testing confirmed positive results for 24 patients currently in the center and 16 employees. The majority of all positive patients and employees are asymptomatic. We continue to follow CDC and CMS guidelines for active COVID patients using isolation precautions for all patients in transitional areas. All staff members are wearing personal protective equipment and following extensive infection control protocols per CDC and CMS. We continue to screen partners before their shift including temperature checks. We would like to recognize our partners (employees) for their extensive preparation and incredible teamwork to provide care to our patients right now. Thank you to our families, the health department, and medical community for their support during this time. Please continue to check our website for center status updates daily. “