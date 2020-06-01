TECH BYTE: Tech to Help You Work From Home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Is working from home getting to be more work than it should be?

Your devices, or WiFi connection could be to blame.

Best Buy’s Nathan Roach says to get a good WiFi connection, you don’t necessarily need a new router. It just depends how old it is.

“Once a router hits that three, four, five-year mark, it’s really outdated at that point, and that could be making a big impact on your speed, which impacts the overall user experience,” Roach said.

Roach says to make sure to test the speed of your WiFi to confirm you’re getting what you’re paying for.

“There’s different sites you can go to to actually verify your WiFi speed in the house,” he said. “If you have antennas on your WiFi, you want to make sure that they’re actually screwed down all the way, and in an upright position. That can help. And then believe it or not, a lot of people don’t realize, but routers have firmware updates, and different things that you can do on them also. So those are all things you can check before you make the decision to actually invest in a new networking product.”

Make sure your laptop or desktop computer is also updated. That can include updates on your computer’s firmware or operating system.

“Your home experience can only be as good as your weakest link, so if you have a great router, but an older, slower desktop, you’re probably going to have slow speeds while you’re working.”

Sometimes going to a bigger monitor, or even a TV, can help you view your desktop or laptop better.

“A lot of people are actually going to a bigger monitor or TV, which allows them to have really whatever size they would want for their work from home setup,” Roach said. “A lot of people are even mounting TVs on walls, and then they can even basically look at a 65 inch monitor for their laptop or desktop, which is another cool way that they can do that.”

A bigger screen can also come in handy if you’re on a Zoom conference call. It makes it easier to see who you’re talking to.

Roach says Best Buy can help if you have any questions about your current home office setup.

They can send an agent to your home, or even do a virtual consultation.

Just call your local store to see what’s available.