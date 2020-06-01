Saturday protests in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Protests have been occurring all across the nation. People in multiple states have gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Marching, chants, tears and speeches filled the Walnut Street bridge Saturday afternoon.

Three protests took place.



Two were on the Walnut Street Bridge and one at Miller Park.

Protests at Miller Park were of the silent type.

Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy stopped by all three demonstrations to speak with protestors and encourage the peace.

Chief Roddy says, “So, I think that the first thing to do is for me especially to come down here and just engage in a conversation, answer questions, find out what the concerns are, maybe clarify expectations on both sides. But, the first step to any of this is to just getting together and talking about what’s going on and we figure out what our next steps are and I think that today is the perfect opportunity to do that.”

For most of the day Saturday protestors remained peaceful.

Protesters marched the streets of Chattanooga until 3 am.

By the late evening hours the group dwindled down.

According to the Chattanooga police department, 11 people were arrested Saturday night during the protests.

CPD says that charges ranged from disorderly conduct, blocking and obstructing a highway and resisting arrest.

Our cameras were rolling as some of those protestors were arrested.