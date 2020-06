HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Hamilton Place mall announced Monday afternoon they would be closing the mall at 2:45.

A mall spokesperson says it’s because they received credible information about a possible protest in that area.

Chattanooga Police confirms they are on the property and at every entrance to the mall just as a precaution.

A few other retailers on Gunbarrel also closed early due to the protest.

Chili’s on Market Street closed around 7 Monday as well.