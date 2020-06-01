Red Bank Excited to Return For Summer Football Conditioning

Red Bank, TN-(WDEF-TV) Hamilton County high schools were allowed to start summer football conditioning on Monday. Of course schools like Red Bank haven’t been able to do anything football related since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lions head coach Chris Brown was fired up for the workouts, despite several new safety precautions.

Said Brown:”We’re just thrilled to be back with the kids. It’s great to put eyes on them.”

But summer conditioning sure looks different.

With the locker room off limits, the kids get a chair outside the school, socially distanced apart. And then the workouts are closely monitored.

Said Brown:”What we’ve done is we have divided our kids into three groups. We don’t change. Eight kids per group with two coaches. First off under guidelines and safety protocols, we can’t be in our weight room as a group. If you’re in the weight room, you can’t have a spotter anyway. We work with one plate whether it’s 45 pound, 35 pound, or 25, and we have a 45 minute grueling plate workout to satisfy our lifting.”

And notice what’s missing for the walk-through. No football. The pigskin is off limits as well.

Reporter:”Most unusual summer conditioning you’ve ever been involved with?”

Said Brown:(chuckles)”In ten years as a coach and fifteen as a player, I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Water fountains are off limits, so each kid must bring their own gallon of water.

Reporter:”Does it feel hard at all these guidelines?”

Said Brown:”When you look at it in the bigger picture and the larger context no. It’s what we have to do to be safe and what we have to do to protect themselves and their families and our coaches families. So when you keep it within that lens, no it’s not hard. It’s what you should do.”

Reporter:”Sounds like your coaches voices haven’t taken any time off.”(laughter)

Said Brown:”No. If anything they’ve been amplified. They had a break. Their rest. (chuckles) They’re ready to use it.”