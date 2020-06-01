Paintball Battlers Test Positive For Coronavirus

By
Danielle Moss
-
0

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Health Department is asking for those that participated in the paintball battles to get tested for Coronavirus.

According to the health department, an individual who was involved during May 17 to May 20th tested positive for the virus.

Testing locations are listed below.

You can remain anonymous.

