Paintball Battlers Test Positive For Coronavirus

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Health Department is asking for those that participated in the paintball battles to get tested for Coronavirus.

According to the health department, an individual who was involved during May 17 to May 20th tested positive for the virus.

Testing locations are listed below.

New school testing locations begin Monday, June 1st at Brainerd High School and Orchard Knob Elementary. 7-11 am. Download a handout: https://t.co/A1yPz5PzRA pic.twitter.com/sxGsm5bCgf — HamiltonHealth (@HamiltonHealth) May 31, 2020

You can remain anonymous.