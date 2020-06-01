Hamilton County Health Department Recalls Free Face Masks

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Health Department has decided to stop distribution of the free cloth face masks.

According to the Health department, the cloth masks are coated with Silvadur.

That is a substance commonly applied to fabrics to reduce odor causing bacterial growth.

The masks, that are made by Renfro, were distributed throughout the state by the Governor’s Unified Command Group.

Mayor Berke recently received 20,000 of the masks for the city of Chattanooga.

They arrived Friday morning.

The health department is asking the public to refrain from using and distributing the masks.