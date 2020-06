The ginger root is good for your body; it helps arthritis and it’s an anti-inflammatory. Ginger is also an antibacterial herb which works almost the same as antibiotics to prevent colds and other health issues.

You can shave the ginger and place it in hot water and tea. the taste may be sour so add a little honey or other ingredients to help the taste.

- Advertisement -

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

Sponsored in part by: