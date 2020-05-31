Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – June 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): First Week of June Starts off Dry & Warm!

Monday will be the start of the warm up with highs nearing the mid 80s. Lots of sunshine and dry weather will continue. Overnight lows will reach the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday has a small chance to bring some showers to the region, otherwise mostly sunny skies and warming even more to the upper 80s.

Wednesday could be the warmest day of the year reaching the 90 degree mark as we got lots of sunshine and warm southerly winds. There is a small chance for some rain showers towards the afternoon which is what we’ll be tracking.

Thursday looks to bring the next batch of rain and thunderstorms.

84 & 60 are our seasonal highs and lows.

