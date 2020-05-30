Wife of Derek Chauvin, officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death, files for divorce

MINNEAPOLIS (ABC NEWS) — The wife of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, is now filing for divorce, according to her attorneys.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy.

She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the Sekula Law Office said in a statement Friday night. “While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd on Friday. More arrests and charges are anticipated, according to Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman.

