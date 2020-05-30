Rhea County Covid-19 tests still climbing

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee reports the number of positive Covid-19 tests in Rhea County climbed to 209 on Friday.

51 of them have recovered.

- Advertisement -

And while the numbers seemed to have stabilized after the big jump last week, they have climbed by more than 20 cases since then.

Henderson Farms in Rhea County says that several of their migrant workers have tested positive.

Farm officials do add that so far, few of them are showing symptoms.

Related Article: Cleveland program is now sewing protective face masks

The pickers have remained isolated at the farm.