‘Nowhere else to be but Tennessee:’ Bradley Central WR Curry commits to Big Orange

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Bradley Central star and 4-star wide receiver Tray Curry has made his collegiate decision. Curry announcing on Instagram Saturday afternoon that Rocky Top is his spot for playing ball at the next level.

While Saturday’s announcement might seem like it’s come out of nowhere to some, Curry says he actually wanted to commit to Big Orange when they originally extended an offer to him his sophomore year with the Bears.

In fact, Curry is a life-long Vols fan, and always dreamed of playing for Tennessee’s team.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver had 14 other Division I offers. Auburn, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech rounded out his top 4.

“It’s close to home. It’s a good school to go to. I love the coaching staff. I feel like they do a good job developing players there. There’s nowhere else to be but Tennessee,” Curry said.