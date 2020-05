HYTOP, Alabama (WDEF) – A hiker was rescued from the Walls of Jericho hiking area along the Tennessee/Alabama line on Friday.

The 21 year old man had gone hiking with his mother and sister on Thursday, but they got separated.

- Advertisement -

The other two made it out okay, but the man spent the night outdoors.

After an all night search, crews found him on Friday morning.

They got him out by Friday afternoon in good shape.