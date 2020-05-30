Chattanooga distributing new shipment of protective masks

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga has received 20-thousand masks from the state.

They arrived this morning, two days after Mayor Andy Berke requested them.

- Advertisement -

They’re being kept at the city’s Watkins street site.

Local groups will then distribute them to residents.

“It is so critical for us to see personal protective equipment distributed to people and being used particularly as our numbers continue to go up. I talked with many of ya’ll a couple of days ago about what we’re seeing in the number’s—–that trend has continued.”

With bars reopening over the past week in Georgia and Tennessee, officials highly recommend wearing masks in public spaces.

.