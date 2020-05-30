Bikes in short supply during coronavirus pandemic

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The bike business is booming — as many are still quarantining.

Big box stores like Walmart and Target are reporting they have no more bicycles available.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, local stores here in the Tennessee Valley are seeing big sales numbers.

Garth Mansfield/Owner, East Ridge Bicycles: “Never seen anything like this. We have been way busier and an average spring or summer time. Certainly, the last three months have been record-setting.”

Mansfield says bike manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand — and it might take up to nine months to fulfill the number of orders.