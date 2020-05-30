Bikes in short supply during coronavirus pandemic

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The bike business is booming — as many are still quarantining.
Big box stores like Walmart and Target are reporting they have no more bicycles available.
Meanwhile, local stores here in the Tennessee Valley are seeing big sales numbers.
Garth Mansfield/Owner, East Ridge Bicycles: “Never seen anything like this. We have been way busier and an average spring or summer time. Certainly, the last three months have been record-setting.”
Mansfield says bike manufacturers can’t keep up with the demand — and it might take up to nine months to fulfill the number of orders.