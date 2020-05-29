Whitfield County sees highest unemployment rate in Georgia

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – In April, many places were dealing with the spread of COVID-19 through stay-at-home orders.

In that month the unemployment rate grew in all 50 states, including Georgia.

- Advertisement -

Whitfield County had the highest jobless rate of counties in the state at 20.6 percent.

The Dalton area jumped from 5.2 percent in March to 20.5 percent in April.

“We’re already seeing a drop in our numbers and expecting that number to drop even further for next year,” Morris Innovative High School Principal Pat Hunt said.

Unemployment can impact not just the person who lost their job.

Hunt said they’re seeing a lower number of students, because their families are having to leave.

“There’s a large Hispanic population here and we’ve got a lot of kids who have gone other places you know wherever their jobs was shutdown. So they’re moving to where they can get work in another state or even in like another country,” Hunt said.

While numbers went up across the state, something that might be a positive is that the number of unemployment claims is down from the previous week.