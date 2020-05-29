Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – May 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mostly Quiet Friday with Few Scattered T-Storms into the Afternoon!

Lows will be in the mid 60’s for Friday morning. Most of the region will be quiet and see a bit of sunshine into the early afternoon. While nothing severe expected for Friday, rain and thunderstorms will be possible into the later afternoon. Highs will be near the low 80s.

Good news: It looks like everything dries out by Saturday morning, making way for a beautiful, dry weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s!

The first half of next week is looking dry and very sunny.

84 & 60 are our seasonal highs and lows.

