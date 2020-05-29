Titans Offensive Line Should Be Huge Strength Again This Season

Taylor Lewan anchored a Titans offensive line last year that helped pave the way for Derrick Henry to become the NFL’s leading rusher.

With the addition massive offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson as a first round draft pick, the Titans offensive front should be a huge strength once again next season.

Here it is basically June, and Taylor Lewan and the Titans haven’t worked out together since January, when they lost to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Said Lewan:”It is tough because we ended so hot last year. We ended so strong. If we could start where we finished, we could help this team out quite a bit.”

Said offensive lineman Rodger Saffold:”The only thing about all of this is that everybody is at the same disadvantage. How can we get everybody to have that killer mind set when we haven’t been in the building and use it to our advantage.”

Said Lewan:”It has become personal for us to become one of the best offensive lines in the league. To make that sort of a goal. I know that’s a huge goal in our room right now.”

To be the best OL in the NFL, Lewan may have to step up as a team leader. The three time pro bowler is entering his 7th season with Tennessee.

Reporter:”That you’d like to take on perhaps a bigger leadership role.”

Said Lewan:”Whoever told you that is smart and probably a little closer to me than I would like them to be.”

Said Saffold:”I know that you guys know that a lot of left tackles are usually captains on the team, which I feel like would be a goal of Taylor’s. But you know as an offensive lineman we’re considered just the hard hat, blue-collar, hard working guys. I think that’s something that somebody can look up to.”

Said Lewan:”I’ve done a poor job of stepping up as a leader. That’s been by choice. A little more by fear than anything else because how I’ve been bitten in the past. Thinking I don’t want to be something that I’m not.”

The Titans return almost their entire offense, but a good leader understands you can’t assume the same kind of success the next season.

Said Lewan:”Who knows if Derrick Henry is going to be the rushing title leader this year? Who knows if (Ryan) Tannehill will kind of have the same season like he had in the second half? Nobody knows. It would be unfair for me to put those kinds of predictions on those guys. Only thing I can say for myself is the cliche line I’ve said to you guys a thousand times. Is being the best left tackle I can be, and now being the best leader I can be for this team.”