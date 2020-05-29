Oldest candy brand announces Necco Wafer return

This classic candy is making a comeback! They are called Necco Wafers and it’s one of the oldest candy brands in existence.

Thursday the Spangler Candy Company announced the flavored discs were heading back to store shelves.

Necco Wafers were created in 1847. Spangler says it purchased the brand two years ago and have been working on its return ever since.

The sweet treats should be available at major drug stores across the nation in June.

Spangler expects the candies to then show up at other retailers the following month.