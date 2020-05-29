NHC Rossville reports 25 positive Covid-19 tests

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We have a second Covid-19 outbreak at a Tennessee Valley senior care facility .

The NHC facility in Rossville is informing family members about 25 positive tests.

After a worker tested positive, the facility tested their patients.

On Friday, they are reporting that 24 residents have tested positive.

All of them are being treated at the Rossville facility, which means none have been hospitalized at this point.

“Active positive patients are supported in identified “transitional areas” in designated centers with dedicated team members equipped with proper personal protective equipment.”

Georgia reports 138 positive tests in Walker County (which includes Rossville) on Friday.

26 of them are new on Friday.