Lee asks state agencies to cut budgets by 12%

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Lee has asked all state agencies to find ways to slash their budgets by 12% and submit their new proposals by the end of June. Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley told lawmakers of the governor’s latest budget instructions on Thursday. The request was made to the revenue shortfalls Tennessee has experienced due to the coronavirus outbreak, which caused mass business shutdowns in a state heavily dependent on sales tax revenue. According to Eley, Tennessee’s department heads should assume all reductions or eliminations will not be immediately refunded in the future budgets.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)