Investigators charge wife with shooting husband while he was driving on I 75

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators say a deadly crash two months ago on I 75 has a criminal twist.

Three people were in the vehicle at 3 AM on March 1st when it crashed heading south at the Ringgold exit.

First responders found the driver, Noel Lopez, dead.

But he didn’t die from the crash.

He had a bullet in his head.

Lopez, his wife and a female friend had been out drinking that night in Chattanooga and were returning home to Dalton.

The friend originally told investigators that the couple began to fight in the front seat.. a gun came out and went off.

But after a report from the state crime lab and two months of investigation, Catoosa County is charging 41 year old Belinda Lopez with murder.

She was arrested today.