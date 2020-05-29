Health Dept. urges paintball fight participants to get tested

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve told you about the police investigation into public paintball fights that happened downtown on May 17-20.
Police have now charged some of the people who took part.
But now, the health department also wants the paintballers to be tested for Covid-19.
They report that one of them has now tested positive.
“All people involved in the paintball battles should be tested for COVID-19.”
Health department officials say the testing is confidential and you don’t need to reveal that you were part of the paintball group.
You can get free testing this weekend at
- Hardy Elementary, 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
- Hours: 7AM-11AM
- Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site
Then beginning Monday, you can get free testing at:
- Brainerd High School, 1020 N. Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Orchard Knob Elementary School, 2000 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Both locations 7AM-11AM
- Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Sites
You don’t need a referral of symptoms to get a test.
The complete schedule and details for Health Department testing can be found on their website Health.HamiltonTN.org.
Got more questions?
Call the hotline at (423) 209-8383. Hotline hours are M-F 8AM-6PM, Sat 10AM-3PM, and Sun 10AM-2PM.