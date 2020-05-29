Health Dept. urges paintball fight participants to get tested

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve told you about the police investigation into public paintball fights that happened downtown on May 17-20.

Police have now charged some of the people who took part.

But now, the health department also wants the paintballers to be tested for Covid-19.

They report that one of them has now tested positive.

“All people involved in the paintball battles should be tested for COVID-19.”

Health department officials say the testing is confidential and you don’t need to reveal that you were part of the paintball group.

You can get free testing this weekend at

Hardy Elementary, 2100 Glass St, Chattanooga, TN 37406

Hours: 7AM-11AM

Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Site

Then beginning Monday, you can get free testing at:

Brainerd High School, 1020 N. Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Orchard Knob Elementary School, 2000 E. 3 rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

St, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Both locations 7AM-11AM

Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Testing Sites

You don’t need a referral of symptoms to get a test.

The complete schedule and details for Health Department testing can be found on their website Health.HamiltonTN.org.

Got more questions?

Call the hotline at (423) 209-8383. Hotline hours are M-F 8AM-6PM, Sat 10AM-3PM, and Sun 10AM-2PM.