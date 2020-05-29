Emissions Stations Open

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- More of Hamilton County’s emissions testing locations will reopen this week.

The Bonnyshire location will reopen Monday, and temporarily add Saturdays to their schedule.

The Eastgate test facility will close at the end of the day Saturday.

The Riverfront Parkway and Hixson stations will continue to operate.

The County Clerk’s Office says if your tag expired in March, April, or May, you don’t have to get an emissions test.

That’s as long as you get the tag renewed by June 15th.

If you’re registering for the first time on June 1st or later, you will have to have a test.

For more information, visit http://hccoalition.org