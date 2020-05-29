Bradley student competes in national Esports tournament this weekend

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Madden 20 is not just another video game to Jayce Standridge.
Standridge is a rising senior at Bradley Central High School and he is also ranked 6th in the nation in the madden competition.
Jayce is waiting to compete against the best in the country on Saturday.
There will be 8 competitors and he will compete for scholarship money against the best and he’s very excited.
“It feels weird. It feels unimaginable. I don’t know how to explain it. When I was a little kid playing Madden 11 on my Xbox 360, I had no idea where id be today. I’ve been playing every year and getting better. I never thought it could turn out like this.”
Jayce has been playing for 11 years.
He is also a member of the e-sports team at BCHS.
The competition is this Saturday.