Another record high today for new Covid cases in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – After a week of climbing Covid-19 cases in our area, the Friday numbers top them all.

The Health Department reported 96 new case on Friday, topping the previous high of 74 set last weekend.

That gives us a steady rise in cases all May (Sat-Frid):

May 2-8 77 cases

May 9-15 102 cases

May 16-22 189 cases

May 23-29 408 cases

The number of people in local hospitals with Covid-19 also hit a new high today of 29.

The good news is that the people under investigation in the hospital dropped a lot since yesterday. So that combined Covid/PUI number of 33 dropped from Thursday’s high of 42.

Officials have argued that as testing increases, so will the number of positive case.

But that should not be the case with hospitalizations.

However, we still are seeing more people being treated (combining Covid/PUI numbers for each week).

May 2-8 86 cases

May 9-15 118 cases

May 16-22 166 cases

May 23-29 173 cases

The ICU cases also hit a new high on Friday. For reference, Hamilton Co. reports there are 19 ICU beds still available now.

Today, health officials reminded us the cases they are seeing are starting in the workplace and being taken home to the family.

Administrator Becky Barnes says “We can’t stress enough that this virus is very active in our community. If you’re sick or suspect infection, do not go to work.”

And they also remind owners and manages that Executive Order 38 prohibits people who are positive from working.

“The Health Department is seeing this increase in all sectors of industry and business. It is urgent that employers and individual employees take preventive actions at once to help contain the spread of the virus.”

When workers cannot be more than 6’ apart, they need to wear masks. Free masks are available at the Health Department. Call (423) 209-8383.

Avoid multiple employees in one vehicle, or wear masks while keeping the windows down to increase circulation.

Employees should take self-temperature before leaving home. Do not leave home with a fever or other symptoms.

Ensure ample hand wash/sanitizing stations in the work place, and urge employees to use them frequently.

All businesses, industries, and organizations should adhere to the Tennessee Pledge guidance.

66% of all of the positive tests so far in Hamilton County have been among Hispanics, but there was no breakdown for today’s new cases.