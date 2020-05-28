Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – May 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Marginal Risk For Strong To Severe Storms Into This Thursday Afternoon & Evening!

Thursday morning lows will reach around the mid 60’s with a few showers and a thick layer of clouds for most of the area. As we get the daytime heating underway and a bit of clearing into the afternoon, the atmosphere has the potential to become unstable enough to produce an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. Timing will be in the afternoon into the overnight hours. Highs will be around 83.

Lows will be in the mid 60’s for Friday morning. Most of the region will be quiet and see a bit of sunshine into the early afternoon. While nothing severe expected for Friday, rain and thunderstorms will be possible into the later afternoon. Highs will be near the low 80s.

Good news: It looks like everything dries out by Saturday morning, making way for a beautiful, dry weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s!

The first half of next week is looking dry and very sunny.

83 & 60 are our seasonal highs and lows.

