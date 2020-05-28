Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase By Another 26,041

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of May 23 in Tennessee saw another increase with 26,041 new filings; down slightly from the 28,692 that claimed unemployment the week before. The total number of claims since March 15 is 558,621. This is according to the latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. It marks the seventh straight week that new claims were less than the previous week since the high of 116,141 the week of April 4.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 2,494 new claims. This is slightly more than the 2,469 claimed last week for the region. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 7,324 new claims.

Roughly 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million. The government figures underscore the continuing damage to businesses and livelihoods from the outbreak that has now killed at least 100,000 people in the U.S.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 Claims Since March 15 558,621

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 5,940 Northwest Tennessee 582 Southwest Tennessee 795 Northern Middle Tennessee 7,324 Southern Middle Tennessee 1,267 Upper Cumberland 649 Southeast Tennessee 2,494 East Tennessee 2,726 Northeast Tennessee 902 West TN Mobile American Job Center 12 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 57 East TN Mobile America Job Center 3