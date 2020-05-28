Tennessee Committee advances bills to loosen gun restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The GOP-led Tennessee House has advanced several proposals that would allow public college students with permits to carry concealed guns on campus and eliminate the requirement that residents obtain any permits to carry handguns, including for concealed weapons.

Wednesday’s action followed a long debate Tuesday evening in which a House committee spent more than two hours debating the bill to eliminate the permit requirement.

The proposal is backed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, but he recently said it wasn’t a top priority during the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure succeeded but must still clear the full House chamber.