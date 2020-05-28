Southern Cal QB JT Daniels Transfers to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed a highly touted transfer quarterback. JT Daniels announced on social media that he’s leaving Southern Cal for Athens. Daniels is a former five star recruit. The redshirt sophomore missed every game last season, but one due to a knee injury. He’ll need a waiver to play right away for Georgia. In 2018 Daniels became only the second true freshman quarterback to start an opener for the Trojans. In 12 career starts at USC, Daniels has thrown for 2,887 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He will have three years of eligibility left. The Dawgs have already gotten Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback Jamie Newman, who will be eligible to play this season.